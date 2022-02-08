Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 172,413 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 108,085 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

