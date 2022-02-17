Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,448.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,765 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

CTAS stock opened at $378.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $321.39 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

