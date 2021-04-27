Cintas Corp (CTAS): Price Down $-1.63 (-0.47)% Over Past Day, Down $-3.91 (-1.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CTAS

Currently, CTAS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-3.91 (-1.11%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CTAS has now gone down 12 of the past 14 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CTAS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CTAS’s price is down $-1.63 (-0.47%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row CTAS has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Cintas Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

