Cintas Corp (CTAS): Price Up $1.02 (0.29)% Over Past Day, Up $1.5 (0.43)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CTAS

At the time of this writing, CTAS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.5 (0.43%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on CTAS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CTAS ranks 1st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Apparel stocks.

CTAS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CTAS’s price is up $1.02 (0.29%) from the day prior. CTAS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on CTAS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Cintas Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.