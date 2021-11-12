Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR): Price Down $0 (0)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CIFR

At the moment, CIFR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, CIFR ranks 232nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CIFR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CIFR’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 10, 20 and 50 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CIFR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CIFR: Daily RSI Analysis CIFR’s RSI now stands at 0.

CIFR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market