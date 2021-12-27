Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR): Price Up $0.18 (3.45)% Over Past Day, Down $0 (0)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CIFR

Currently, CIFR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, CIFR ranks 142nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CIFR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CIFR’s price is up $0.18 (3.45%) from the day prior. CIFR has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 10 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cipher Mining Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CIFR: Daily RSI Analysis CIFR’s RSI now stands at 100.

Note: CIFR and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with CIFR declining at a slower rate than RSI.

