Citigroup Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $310.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $385.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.96.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $238.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,893 shares of company stock worth $6,898,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,837,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,061,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

