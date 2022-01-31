Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in KE by 77.3% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at about $623,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 109.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,407,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at about $148,722,000.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.17, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $76.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

