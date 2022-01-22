Citigroup Inc. Has $12.85 Million Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 254.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atotech were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atotech by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATC opened at $24.60 on Friday. Atotech Limited has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Atotech Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

