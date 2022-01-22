Citigroup Inc. Has $13.25 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,490 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,043,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after buying an additional 524,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 378,909 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,029,000 after purchasing an additional 354,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,315,000 after purchasing an additional 314,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $73.30 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).