Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Well were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,101,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of American Well by 228.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

