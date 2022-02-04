Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,905 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 19.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 25.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

CDMO stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.32 and a beta of 2.44.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $571,663.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,281. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

