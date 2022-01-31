Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,867 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $98.73 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $107.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

