Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,545,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $9,820,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $7,856,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,915,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,964,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

