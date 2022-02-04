Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Post by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Post by 11.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Post by 1.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Post by 9.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.76. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

