Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.57.

NYSE:C opened at $62.85 on Monday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

