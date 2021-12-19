Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Increased to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $69.25 price target on the stock.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.65.

C opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Citigroup by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

