Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($38.32) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.75) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($28.02) to GBX 2,065 ($27.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,900 ($25.11) to GBX 1,800 ($23.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,501.92 ($33.06).

OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,635 ($21.61) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,720.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,833.41. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,888 ($38.17). The firm has a market cap of £12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.16.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

