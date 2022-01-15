Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABDN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.14) to GBX 289 ($3.92) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Abrdn from GBX 315 ($4.28) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Abrdn to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.34) to GBX 275 ($3.73) in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 284.86 ($3.87).

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 244.37. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. Abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 226.10 ($3.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.08). The stock has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69.

In other Abrdn news, insider Hannah Grove purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £75,900 ($103,027.01). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 233 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($221,392.70).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

