Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 646.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTXR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Featured Stories