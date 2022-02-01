Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%.

Shares of CZWI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $151.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

