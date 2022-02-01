Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $151.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

