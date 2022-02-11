Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,704,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 452,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $549,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).