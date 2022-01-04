Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 1,578 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Amundi bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after purchasing an additional 964,538 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

ADI stock opened at $177.15 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).