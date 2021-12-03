Civeo Corp (CVEO): Price Now Near $21.41; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CVEO

At the moment, CVEO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-1.47%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CVEO has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CVEO ranks 40th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks.

CVEO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CVEO’s price is down $-0.33 (-1.52%) from the day prior. CVEO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Civeo Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CVEO: Daily RSI Analysis CVEO’s RSI now stands at 52.973.

CVEO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

