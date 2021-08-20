Civeo Corp (CVEO): Price Up $0.01 (0.05)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.31 (-1.53)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CVEO

At the moment, CVEO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-1.53%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks, CVEO ranks 35th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CVEO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CVEO’s price is up $0.01 (0.05%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as CVEO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Civeo Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CVEO: Daily RSI Analysis For CVEO, its RSI is now at 0.7463.

CVEO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

