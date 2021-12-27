Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI): Price Up $0.17 (0.36)% Over Past Day, Up $0.13 (0.28)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CIVI

At the moment, CIVI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.13 (0.28%) from the hour prior. CIVI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, CIVI ranks 18th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CIVI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CIVI’s price is up $0.17 (0.36%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CIVI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CIVI: Daily RSI Analysis CIVI’s RSI now stands at 19.0635.

Note: CIVI and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with CIVI declining at a faster rate than RSI.

