CLARIVATE Plc (CLVT): Price Up $0.86 (3.26)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.07)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CLVT

Currently, CLVT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.07%) from the hour prior. CLVT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CLVT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CLVT’s price is up $0.86 (3.26%) from the day prior. CLVT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 10, 20 and 40 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows CLVT’s price action over the past 90 days.

