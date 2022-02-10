Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 399 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $366.73 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).