Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.90 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

