Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $60.48 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $60,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

NYSE BLK opened at $809.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $878.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $895.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

