Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236,047 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $32,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $89.45 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,969 shares of company stock worth $12,201,191. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

