Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,848,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,853,000 after acquiring an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200,043 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.75 and a 200-day moving average of $304.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

