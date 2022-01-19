Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.27)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CMTG

At the time of this writing, CMTG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CMTG ranks 36th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Real Estate stocks.

CMTG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CMTG’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.27%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CMTG: Daily RSI Analysis For CMTG, its RSI is now at 75.7143.

CMTG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

