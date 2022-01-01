Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

NYSE CCO opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

