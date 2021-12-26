Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $371,000 in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after acquiring an additional 501,261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after acquiring an additional 495,032 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after acquiring an additional 357,108 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,037,000 after acquiring an additional 273,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IAC. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $131.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $118.97 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

