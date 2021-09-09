Clear Secure Inc (YOU): Price Down $-0.05 (-0.11)% Over Past Day, Up $1.44 (3.19)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for YOU

Currently, YOU (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.44 (3.19%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on YOU; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, YOU ranks 158th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

YOU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, YOU’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.11%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row YOU has seen its price head down. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 10, 20 and 50 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Clear Secure Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< YOU: Daily RSI Analysis For YOU, its RSI is now at 28.6848.

YOU and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For YOU News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on YOU may find value in this recent story:

CLEAR Launches “Come Back Better” Initiative to Keep Our Communities Going

As states and cities continue to announce vaccine requirements to protect public health, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, is launching the “Come Back Better” initiative to help businesses and organizations safely keep going. This new initiative will help organizations of all sizes and across industries find the right digital vaccine solution to help protect the health and safety of their customers, employees and communities. Through CLEAR’s network of partnerships, the Come Back B

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market