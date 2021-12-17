Clear Secure Inc (YOU): Price Down $-0.78 (-3.13)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.54 (-2.17)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for YOU

At the moment, YOU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.54 (-2.17%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, YOU ranks 175th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

YOU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, YOU’s price is down $-0.78 (-3.13%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as YOU has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Clear Secure Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< YOU: Daily RSI Analysis YOU’s RSI now stands at 24.3446.

YOU and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

