Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Down 6.5%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 2,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 924,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,638,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,265,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

