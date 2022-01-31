Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 1,403 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $64.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -90.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

