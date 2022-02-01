Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 2,404 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2,127.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $422.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

