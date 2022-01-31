Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $23,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $469.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $502.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.73 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

