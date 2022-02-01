Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,660 shares of company stock worth $4,034,941 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ opened at $122.29 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $101.75 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

