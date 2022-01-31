Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Intel by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 139,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $193.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).