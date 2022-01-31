Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 591 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $224.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $432.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.92.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

