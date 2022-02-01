Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).