Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will announce $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $630,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $700,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $350,000.00, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clene.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 101,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 121,352 shares of company stock worth $397,702. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

