Cme Group Inc (CME): Price Now Near $211.31; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, CME (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.28 (0.13%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row CME has seen its price head up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

At the moment, CME’s price is up $2.03 (0.97%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 20 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cme Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CME: Daily RSI Analysis For CME, its RSI is now at 67.357.

CME and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

CME Group, IHS Markit venture secures EU antitrust approval

CME Group and IHS Markit’s proposed joint venture for over-the-counter markets has secured unconditional European Union antitrust approval, the European Commission said on Thursday. CME Group and London-headquartered financial information provider IHS Markit announced the deal in January. The EU competition enforcer said it did not have any competition concerns.

