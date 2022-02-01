CMS Energy (CMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect CMS Energy to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CMS Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of CMS Energy worth $81,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

