Cms Energy Corp (CMS): Price Up $0.4 (0.63)% Over Past Day, Up $0.38 (0.6)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CMS

Currently, CMS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.38 (0.6%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CMS ranks 46th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

CMS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CMS’s price is up $0.4 (0.63%) from the day prior. CMS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Cms Energy Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For CMS News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on CMS may find value in this recent story:

Utility Stock Q1 Earnings Due on Apr 29: XEL, PCG, CMS & SO

Let’s focus on Utilities like XEL, PCG, CMS and SO that are scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 29.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market